Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BrightView were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

BV opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

