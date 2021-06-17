Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CalAmp were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CAMP opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $494.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

