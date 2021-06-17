Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $770.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

