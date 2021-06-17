Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,680 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

