Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,629 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of UMH Properties worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.