Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.11. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.32, with a volume of 114,260 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.51.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.