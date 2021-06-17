RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,301. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.31.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

