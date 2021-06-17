Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 127.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $48,763.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004392 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,764,623 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.