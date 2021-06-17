RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Shares of RLX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,969. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.