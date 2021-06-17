Robert A. Dimella Sells 6,744 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RMI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $24.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
