Robert A. Dimella Sells 6,744 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RMI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter.

