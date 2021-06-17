Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 16,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

