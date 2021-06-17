Robert MacLeod Acquires 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, with a total value of £385.44 ($503.58).

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47).

Shares of JMAT traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,138 ($41.00). 437,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,787. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,017 ($26.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,188.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.11 ($36.07).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

