Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 716.02 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The stock has a market cap of £546.40 million and a PE ratio of 95.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.54.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

