Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,651 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 214,575 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $843,454 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

