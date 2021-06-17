Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $430,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

