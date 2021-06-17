Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 312.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 782,847 shares of company stock worth $181,164,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.84 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

