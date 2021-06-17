Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

