Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $141.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.41.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

