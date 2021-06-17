Ronald Kennedy Sells 30,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

