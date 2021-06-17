Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Roots’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.40 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.