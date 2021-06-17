Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 134,521 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

