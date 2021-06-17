Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $312,952.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $11,250,415 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

