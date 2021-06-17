Roth Capital Boosts Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Price Target to $30.00

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

MPAA stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

