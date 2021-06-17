Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00014054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $21.14 million and $626,511.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00140927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00913968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,190.66 or 1.00098861 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,014 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

