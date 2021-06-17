Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,963.50 ($38.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,379.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have acquired 524 shares of company stock worth $1,438,573 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

