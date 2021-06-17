Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Sector Perform

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,790 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.