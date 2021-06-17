Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 268.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Tenable worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tenable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

