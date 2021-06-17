Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 41,361 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,417,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

