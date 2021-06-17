Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,044,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

