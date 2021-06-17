Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -389.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

