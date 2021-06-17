Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Ranpak worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.42 and a beta of 0.98. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

