Ryo Currency Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $8,362.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,900.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.57 or 0.06186506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.09 or 0.01568342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00435916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00144025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.00718617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00430691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00371228 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,495,463 coins and its circulating supply is 30,378,150 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

