Safestore Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:SAFE)

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAFE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 961 ($12.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 894.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 977 ($12.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

Get Safestore alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.