Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €125.34 ($147.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €121.84. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.