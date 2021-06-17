Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $433.39

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 433.39 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 431.20 ($5.63), with a volume of 999259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.40 ($5.34).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £601.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.38.

In related news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Euan Sutherland acquired 51,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02).

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

