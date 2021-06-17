San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGBY opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60. San Miguel has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $30.42.
San Miguel Company Profile
