San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGBY opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60. San Miguel has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Get San Miguel alerts:

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.