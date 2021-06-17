Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

SAND stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 191,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,225. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $994,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

