Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.71. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 26,266 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

