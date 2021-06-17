SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.62. SAP posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 426,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

