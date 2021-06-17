Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.97. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,761,314 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STSA. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,716,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

