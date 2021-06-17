Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SBGSF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $161.67. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

