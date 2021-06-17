Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Schroders has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

