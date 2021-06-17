Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 765.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30.

