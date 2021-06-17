SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Financial Review

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 19.79% 38.82% 22.45% FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84%

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $10.90 million 1.03 $1.50 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 41.73 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -38.21

SCI Engineered Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCI Engineered Materials and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71

FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats FuelCell Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

