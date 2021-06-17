Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.77. 19,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 214,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 25,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

