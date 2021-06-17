Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 13th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCPS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

