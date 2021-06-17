Scorpio Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,658 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.