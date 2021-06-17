Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

