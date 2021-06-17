SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 12-Month High at $285.39

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $285.39 and last traded at $282.86, with a volume of 165971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SEA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

