SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $53.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

